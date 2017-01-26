"Celebgate" hacker sentenced to 9 months in prison

A federal judge railed against anonymous "intrusion into the affairs of people's private lives" as he handed a Chicago man a nine-month prison sentence Tuesday for his role in a Hollywood hacking scandal that exposed nude photographs of dozens of A-list celebrities, reports CBS Chicago . Edward J. Majerczyk, 29, admitted last fall that he hacked into the Apple iCloud and Gmail accounts of more than 300 people, including at least 30 celebrities.

