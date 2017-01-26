"Celebgate" hacker sentenced to 9 months in prison
A federal judge railed against anonymous "intrusion into the affairs of people's private lives" as he handed a Chicago man a nine-month prison sentence Tuesday for his role in a Hollywood hacking scandal that exposed nude photographs of dozens of A-list celebrities, reports CBS Chicago . Edward J. Majerczyk, 29, admitted last fall that he hacked into the Apple iCloud and Gmail accounts of more than 300 people, including at least 30 celebrities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|10
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC