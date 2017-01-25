Celeb nudes 'Fappening' hacker jailed for stealing Kate Upton and...

"He was suffering from depression and looked to pornography websites and Internet chat rooms in an attempt to fill some of the void" Celebrities such as Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, Spiderman actress Kirsten Dunst and bombshell model Kate Upton all had their private photos shared online. The news hit headlines in 2014 with a number of the big names hitting out at the nude pic dump later known as The Fappening .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.