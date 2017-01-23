Cause of Action Joins Defense of Electronics Maker in FTC Privacy Suit
The advocacy group Cause of Action has stepped in to help defend electronics maker D-Link in a suit brought by the Federal Trade Commission over the company's purportedly insufficient protection of customers' privacy. The FTC is targeting D-Link for making representations that its products, including wireless routers and Internet protocol cameras, feature strong security, even claiming "Advanced Network Security."
