Can you even find this puzzle?

Steganography is the hiding of messages in innocuous-seeming communication - such as e-mail messages or images - so that nobody except the writer and the intended receiver knows that there is a hidden message, let alone its contents. The term was coined in 1499, in "Steganographia," a treatise on cryptography and steganography which was, appropriately, disguised as a book on magic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.