British spies alerted America to Russia's cyber attack on US election
GCHQ had prevented a breach of every Whitehall server in 2015, including the Home Office, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence British spies alerted America to the Russian cyber attack after thwarting Moscow's attempt to target the 2015 general election . A classified intelligence report on Russia's influence over the race to the White House detailed how UK officials tipped off their US counterparts after the Democratic National Convention, according to the New York Times.
