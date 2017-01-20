Breaches highlight Mass. data risk
Sensitive information from nearly 3.4 million Massachusetts customer accounts has been inappropriately viewed, lost or stolen from businesses and state agencies since 2012, according to newly released state records documenting data breaches. Some of the breaches were high-profile criminal coups, like the 2013 cyberattack on Target in which hackers stole more than 40 million credit and debit card numbers, including 947,000 from Massachusetts residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|58 min
|davy
|41
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC