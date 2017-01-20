Breaches highlight Mass. data risk

Sensitive information from nearly 3.4 million Massachusetts customer accounts has been inappropriately viewed, lost or stolen from businesses and state agencies since 2012, according to newly released state records documenting data breaches. Some of the breaches were high-profile criminal coups, like the 2013 cyberattack on Target in which hackers stole more than 40 million credit and debit card numbers, including 947,000 from Massachusetts residents.

