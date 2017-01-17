Beware the Latest Gmail Hack Attack
Hackers have reportedly devised a new phishing method which seems to be tricking even the most experienced and tech savvy users into revealing their account details. The highly effective phishing campaign seems to be running on a sophisticated automation feature that pounces on newly compromised Gmail accounts to mount a secondary attack on users in the contact list.
