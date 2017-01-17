BBC apologise after Twitter account h...

BBC apologise after Twitter account hacked and reports Trump has been shot

14 hrs ago

BBC Northampton is in hot water after a rogue hacker appeared to take over their verified Twitter account this morning. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/bbc-apologise-after-twitter-account-hacked-and-reports-trump-has-been-shot-35386786.html Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017.



