Army hits back on Facebook
Free Internet Society of Thailand activists show a sign against the amended Computer Crime during a protest in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Dec 18, 2016. A Facebook page believed to be backed by the army has launched a counter-attack against the Facebook page of Civilians Against the Single Gateway, which has been conducting a wave of cyberattacks on government sites in protest at the controversial Computer Crime Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Sat
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC