An insidious new Gmail phishing attac...

An insidious new Gmail phishing attack is tricking even the most careful of users

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boy Genius

A new phishing technique is fooling internet users into giving hackers access to their Gmail accounts. According to WordPress security plugin creator Wordfence , the way that the attack works is that hackers send emails to the contacts of compromised accounts containing a seemingly innocuous attachment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 15 hr Phillip 701
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Mon martin 1
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Sun Le Jimbo 10
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan 9 I voted for Trump 34
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone? Dec 27 joec888 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC