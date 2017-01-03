Alleged BigLaw hackers made $4M trading on stolen information, federal prosecutors say
Federal prosecutors have charged three Chinese citizens with insider trading and computer intrusion for allegedly hacking into the computers of two prominent law firms to obtain information about pending deals. In an indictment unsealed last Tuesday, federal prosecutors say the three men made about $4 million trading on the information, accessed in 2014 and 2015, report the Wall Street Journal , the New York Law Journal and Reuters .
