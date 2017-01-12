Adobe releases urgent update for Flash in response to continuous cyber attacks
Due to constant exploits and attacks on the Adobe products, the company has issued first security patches for 42 vulnerabilities this year. The reputation of the company has greatly deteriorated after notorious Cerber ransomware and other viruses keep exploiting Flash vulnerabilities for its distribution campaign .
