A top hacker-hunter at Russia's largest cybersecurity firm has been arrested on charges of treason

An employee works near screens in the virus lab at the headquarters of Russian cyber security company Kaspersky Labs in Moscow A key cybercrime investigator at Russia's biggest cybersecurity firm, Kaspersky, was arrested on charges of treason last month, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday. Kaspersky Lab confirmed to the Associated Press that Ruslan Stoyanov, head of its computer incidents investigations unit, was arrested in December.

