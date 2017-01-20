A Secret Service Agent's Guide to Protecting the C-Suite from Hackers
Cybersecurity is on the minds of most businesses today, but there's one area where companies often screw up: failing to protect their key executives when they're on the move. In today's environment, there are an abundance of well-funded and sophisticated hacking groups out there, many with nation-state or organized crime affiliations and interests, who are looking for any way possible to defraud or steal information from American business interests.
