6 tips to protect your home network

19 hrs ago

With the number of internet-enabled devices in the home proliferating, but no IT administrators in sight, you may be at a loss as to how to protect your network and endpoints. The rise of malware targeting unsecured IoT endpoints, like the Mirai strain used as part of October's DDoS attack on Dyn , mean it's more important than ever to make security a priority.

