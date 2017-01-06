5 things for Friday, January 6, 2017: Russia hacking, border wall, Facebook Live
Good Friday morning. And thank you. Why? Because 5 Things just hit 50,000 subscribers! It's a great way to start the year, and we appreciate the support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUC-AM Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|8 hr
|vhffhjvdzhj
|27
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|demarco
|697
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC