1 lights
Most businesses are critically reliant upon their IT systems. If these systems go down due to a natural disaster, temporary power outage, loss of data center, ransomware or hacker attack, lost or corrupted files, or an application failure due to a software virus, the results can inflict significant financial harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|miesha
|696
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Dec 27
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC