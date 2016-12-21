website for Brazil's President Temer hacked
A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked, plastered with messages calling for the death penalty for legislators in a country where many are frustrated with public corruption. The G1 news portal says the site, www.micheltemer.com .br, is maintained by President Michel Temer's party.
