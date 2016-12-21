Using big data for security only provides insight, not protection
This vendor-written tech primer has been edited by Network World to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favor the submitter's approach. Cybersecurity experts are excited about big data because it is the "crime scene investigator" of data science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|16 min
|Kellyanne
|7
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|3 hr
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC