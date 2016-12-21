Use virtual containers to isolate ransomware

Keeping suspicious files and connections in a separate container - a virtual space isolated from the rest of the network - is a savvy strategy that can save you time and money This vendor-written tech primer has been edited by Network World to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favor the submitter's approach. Keeping internal networks safe from the ravages of the Internet is increasingly hard, but virtual container solutions allow users to function normally while preventing the "deplorables" of the Internet- malware, exploits, and other negative phenomena - from reaching files and sensitive data.

