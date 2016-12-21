Ukraine Conflict Monitor OSCE Confirms Cyber-Attack
The organization charged with monitoring the Russia-fomented conflict in eastern Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday that it suffered a data breach "compromising the confidentiality" of its computer network. The Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe said that the breach was discovered in early November and that an investigation identified "the way in which the attacker accessed" its network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|13 hr
|Kellyanne
|20
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Tue
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC