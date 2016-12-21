Ukraine Conflict Monitor OSCE Confirm...

Ukraine Conflict Monitor OSCE Confirms Cyber-Attack

14 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

The organization charged with monitoring the Russia-fomented conflict in eastern Ukraine confirmed on Wednesday that it suffered a data breach "compromising the confidentiality" of its computer network. The Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe said that the breach was discovered in early November and that an investigation identified "the way in which the attacker accessed" its network.

