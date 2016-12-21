Timeline: Russian hacking casts shadow on 2016 election
From the Benghazi investigation to John Podesta's hacked risotto recipes, emails played an inordinately large role in the 2016 election, and the story continues to unfold. The hacking of the Democratic National Committee server and the hacking of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman prompted calls for a Senate investigation, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday didn't require a special committee despite a bipartisan group of senators calling for a special investigation.
