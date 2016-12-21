Timeline: Russian hacking casts shado...

Timeline: Russian hacking casts shadow on 2016 election

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

From the Benghazi investigation to John Podesta's hacked risotto recipes, emails played an inordinately large role in the 2016 election, and the story continues to unfold. The hacking of the Democratic National Committee server and the hacking of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman prompted calls for a Senate investigation, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday didn't require a special committee despite a bipartisan group of senators calling for a special investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Give advise please 12 hr Garry 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Thomad 695
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
News 'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put... Dec 17 just a guy i knew 1
News Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow... Dec 17 BlownPiston 2
News Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On... Dec 13 Spotted Girl 4
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC