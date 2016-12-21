Thwarting cybersecurity threats with ...

Thwarting cybersecurity threats with behavioral analytics in 2017

10 hrs ago Read more: Network World

Companies are investing more money in emerging technologies that can help anticipate and detect a variety of threats, including phishing scams and advanced persistent threats, both of which are weighing heavily on the minds' of corporate board members. For 2017 CIOs are eyeing tools that use anomaly-detecting analytics and machine learning algorithms to protect their companies' data.

Chicago, IL

