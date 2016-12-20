The FBI just released a comprehensive list of the outlandish...

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security released a joint report Thursday on Russian "malicious cyber activity" that included a thorough list of the peculiar secret code names used by Russian hackers. The joint analysis report - which refers to the Russian activity headlined by its efforts hack into US government and political organizations as "GRIZZLY STEPPE" - included a list of code names used by reported actors associated with the Russian military and civilian intelligence service who engaged in various phishing schemes aimed at foreign targets.

