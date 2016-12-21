Thai police charge man in hacking attacks on gov't sites
Police in Thailand have charged a suspect in connection with a series of recent hacking attacks on government computers that were billed as a protest against a restrictive law governing internet use. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Monday that 19-year-old Natdanai Kongdee was one of nine people arrested in connection with online attacks that blocked access to some websites and accessed non-public files.
