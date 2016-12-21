Thai police charge man in hacking att...

Thai police charge man in hacking attacks on gov't sites

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police in Thailand have charged a suspect in connection with a series of recent hacking attacks on government computers that were billed as a protest against a restrictive law governing internet use. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Monday that 19-year-old Natdanai Kongdee was one of nine people arrested in connection with online attacks that blocked access to some websites and accessed non-public files.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 6 hr Retribution 4
Give advise please Dec 22 Garry 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Dec 21 Thomad 695
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
News 'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put... Dec 17 just a guy i knew 1
News Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow... Dec 17 BlownPiston 2
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC