Technical developments in Cryptography: 2016 in Review
While 2016 may not have been the banner year for cryptographic exploits that 2015 was , researchers around the world continued to advance the state of the art. The biggest practical development in crypto for 2016 is Transport Layer Security version 1.3 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eff.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC