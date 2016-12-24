Tech #101 - change your passwords now
Tech #101 - change your passwords now Tips for keeping hackers away Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hiHuTB Tips on how not to fall for clicking a bogus link in an e-mail and losing your online identity, in this edition of #Tech 101 with Jefferson Graham. LOS ANGELES - If recent news that more than 1 billion Yahoo users may have had their e-mails hacked won't get you to update your passwords- what will? On a recent #TalkingTech podcast, we offered tips and tricks on password management, and debated the use of password managers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC