Tech #101 - change your passwords now

19 hrs ago

Tech #101 - change your passwords now Tips for keeping hackers away Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hiHuTB Tips on how not to fall for clicking a bogus link in an e-mail and losing your online identity, in this edition of #Tech 101 with Jefferson Graham. LOS ANGELES - If recent news that more than 1 billion Yahoo users may have had their e-mails hacked won't get you to update your passwords- what will? On a recent #TalkingTech podcast, we offered tips and tricks on password management, and debated the use of password managers.

