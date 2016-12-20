Student Charged With Hacking Into Shelton School System's Computer System
A former Shelton High School student was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of hacking into the computer system for the city's schools, police said. The arrest stems from incidents in which the Shelton School District's Internet service was disabled citywide during November and December 2015 and March and April 2016.
