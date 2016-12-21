Special bike paid for by fundraisers arrives in time for Christmas
A SPECIAL bike to help a paralysed child with a rare medical condition has arrived from the USA in time to be the perfect gift on Christmas Day. The bike - for two year-old Riley Jones - arrived last week after the Islwyn Happy Hackers, a collection of horse riders who met through Facebook, raised more than A 1,400 in under three weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.
