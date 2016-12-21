Security reviewed in Laois' 1bn council payroll section following attack on Meath
The council that manages nearly a billion in payments to thousands of public servants around Ireland, is to review its security systems in the wake of a near successful 4m cyber attack on Meath County Council. Laois County Council runs the centralised pay system for almost every local authority in Ireland, with 69 staff processing over a million wages and pension payments a year, worth a total 945 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC