Security reviewed in Laois' 1bn council payroll section following attack on Meath

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Leinster Express

The council that manages nearly a billion in payments to thousands of public servants around Ireland, is to review its security systems in the wake of a near successful 4m cyber attack on Meath County Council. Laois County Council runs the centralised pay system for almost every local authority in Ireland, with 69 staff processing over a million wages and pension payments a year, worth a total 945 million.

