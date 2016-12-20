Russian hackers penetrated US electri...

Russian hackers penetrated US electricity grid through a utility in Vermont

A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by President Barack Obama's administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility, according to US officials. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations of the utility, according to officials who asked for anonymity in order to discuss a security matter, the penetration of the nation's electrical grid is significant because it represents a potentially serious vulnerability.

