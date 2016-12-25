Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking
There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:
Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states where the majority of voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the balloting.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,767
Location hidden
|
#1 3 hrs ago
SSsshhh!!!....Der Fuhrer doesn't like to hear that.....
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC