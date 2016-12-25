Recounts or no, US elections are stil...

Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking

There are 1 comment on the New Jersey Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking.

Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states where the majority of voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the balloting.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,767

Location hidden
#1 3 hrs ago
SSsshhh!!!....Der Fuhrer doesn't like to hear that.....

Chicago, IL

