There are on the New Jersey Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount. Pennsylvania is one of 11 states where the majority of voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the balloting.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.