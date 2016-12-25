Poor password security is major cause...

Poor password security is major cause of online breaches.

Read more: CTV

In 2016, the news was awash with stories of major data breaches and hacks, many of which could have been avoided with simple security measures. From Clinton controversies to the Panama Papers to the largest data breach in internet history, here's a roundup of the most significant hacks and leaks of 2016.

