Poor password security is major cause of online breaches.
In 2016, the news was awash with stories of major data breaches and hacks, many of which could have been avoided with simple security measures. From Clinton controversies to the Panama Papers to the largest data breach in internet history, here's a roundup of the most significant hacks and leaks of 2016.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
