'Pharma hack' preys on nonprofits to peddle drugs online
Among the first Google search results recently for "Viagra for sale Pittsburgh" was the Brightwood Civic Group, a community organization for the North Side neighborhood that apparently offers prescription drugs from Canada, according to its search result listing. The civic group's website was hacked, and the organization didn't know it until contacted by a Tribune-Review reporter.
