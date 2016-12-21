Oil industry networking site creator pleads guilty in U.S. hacking case

The founder of an oil and gas networking website accused of hacking into a rival site he had created and sold to DHI Group Inc pleaded guilty to a computer fraud charge on Monday, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors in March charged David Kent, 41, with having stolen data on more than 500,000 user resumes from Rigzone.com, which he sold for $51 million in 2010, to boost the membership of his new site Oilpro.com.

