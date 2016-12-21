'Nothing unusual' in Trump's nuclear comments, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for "keenly" feeling public sentiment to win the election and denied the White House's claims of Russia's meddling in the vote. Speaking during a marathon end-of-year news conference that was televised live, Putin said he sees "nothing unusual" in Trump's pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, calling the statement in line with the president-elect's campaign promises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.