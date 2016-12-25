Nine young, alleged hackers detained by military
Police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, seated centre, and senior police officers with alleged hacker Natdanai Khongdee, 19, at a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Monday. Nine people have been detained on suspicion of hacking government and military websites, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC