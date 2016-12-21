News Improvements done to prevent a cyber attack at county hall
Improvements to the cyber security system have been made at Laois County Council, home to MyPay which controls millions of euros a month in salaries to every local authority. Speaking in the wake of a near successful a 4m cyber attack on Meath County Council by international thieves, deputy CEO Kieran Kehoe said that a recent review had resulted in stronger security measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|2 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|19 hr
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC