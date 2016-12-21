New body 'needed for cyber threats'

New body 'needed for cyber threats'

EXPERTS yesterday called on the government to set up a new agency to specifically deal with threats to national cybersecurity, following a series of attacks on state agency websites. Dr Sutee Tuvirat, a certified information system auditor , said that servers of state agencies were weak and prone to online attacks regularly.

