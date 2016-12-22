Lucy Hale Tells Off Hacker Who Releas...

Lucy Hale Tells Off Hacker Who Released Her Nude Photos - 'Kiss My Ass'

Shut 'em down! Lucy Hale was the latest A-list star to have her intimate photos hacked from her cell phone, and she's got a SCATHING message for the perpetrator! The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress took to Twitter with a lengthy response on Dec. 22, telling the hacker to 'kiss my ass!' Lucy Hale , 27, means business. The Pretty Little Liars star has already recruited a legal team after a site called Celeb Jihad published nude photos of her bare breasts on Dec. 21. Now, she's breaking her silence on being the latest A-list star to be victimized by hackers.

