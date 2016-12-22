Lucy Hale Tells Off Hacker Who Released Her Nude Photos - 'Kiss My Ass'
Shut 'em down! Lucy Hale was the latest A-list star to have her intimate photos hacked from her cell phone, and she's got a SCATHING message for the perpetrator! The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress took to Twitter with a lengthy response on Dec. 22, telling the hacker to 'kiss my ass!' Lucy Hale , 27, means business. The Pretty Little Liars star has already recruited a legal team after a site called Celeb Jihad published nude photos of her bare breasts on Dec. 21. Now, she's breaking her silence on being the latest A-list star to be victimized by hackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow...
|Dec 17
|BlownPiston
|2
|Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On...
|Dec 13
|Spotted Girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC