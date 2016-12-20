Less than a third of cyber attacks re...

Less than a third of cyber attacks reported to police, says deputy PCC

9 hrs ago

THE Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Staffordshire Sue Arnold is highlighting the support available to victims of business crime after a survey showed less than a third of cyber attacks were reported to police. The survey released by the Institute of Directors shows a gap between awareness of the risks to cyber security and how prepared businesses are for a cyber attack.

