Kiev Power Outage Linked To Cyber Attacks

A Kiev power outage last weekend in Ukraine has been linked to a cyber attack, which is worryingly similar to an attack that happened around the same time last year. Sub-stations and transmission stations have always been a weak point for nation-state attacks as EVERYTHING relies on them now.

