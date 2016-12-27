Karamba Security and FEV Demonstrate ...

Karamba Security and FEV Demonstrate at CES How to Keep Self-Driving Cars Safe from Hackers

Karamba Security , a provider of zero false positive autonomous cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles and FEV, a leader in the development and testing of electronics systems and subsystems for Advanced Driver Assisted Systems , have partnered to demonstrate how their joint cybersecurity technology solutions can keep self-driving cars safe from hackers. The demonstration will take place during CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 5 - 8, 2017 at FEV's Bellagio Hotel suite.

