Karamba Security and FEV Demonstrate at CES How to Keep Self-Driving Cars Safe from Hackers
Karamba Security , a provider of zero false positive autonomous cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles and FEV, a leader in the development and testing of electronics systems and subsystems for Advanced Driver Assisted Systems , have partnered to demonstrate how their joint cybersecurity technology solutions can keep self-driving cars safe from hackers. The demonstration will take place during CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 5 - 8, 2017 at FEV's Bellagio Hotel suite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|33 min
|Kellyanne
|20
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|Tue
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC