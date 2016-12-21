Hackers to ramp up mayhem in 2017, Israel experts warn
Cybercriminals worldwide are expected to step up their game next year using artificial intelligence and manipulating sources of information to create stronger and more devastating attacks, experts at Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk warn. By infiltrating and manipulating sources of information, hackers will strive to undermine people's trust in the integrity of data they receive, will use artificial intelligence to drive more sophisticated cyberattacks, and will increase collaboration to unleash greater mayhem, the firm's security experts said in a report on cybersecurity predictions for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
