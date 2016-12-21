Hackers to ramp up mayhem in 2017, Is...

Hackers to ramp up mayhem in 2017, Israel experts warn

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Times of Israel

Cybercriminals worldwide are expected to step up their game next year using artificial intelligence and manipulating sources of information to create stronger and more devastating attacks, experts at Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk warn. By infiltrating and manipulating sources of information, hackers will strive to undermine people's trust in the integrity of data they receive, will use artificial intelligence to drive more sophisticated cyberattacks, and will increase collaboration to unleash greater mayhem, the firm's security experts said in a report on cybersecurity predictions for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Give advise please 12 hr Garry 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Thomad 695
News Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me... Dec 18 AmyB 1
News US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam... Dec 17 com 1
News 'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put... Dec 17 just a guy i knew 1
News Kremlin defers to Trump on CIA view that Moscow... Dec 17 BlownPiston 2
News Bizarre racist manifesto and video posted to On... Dec 13 Spotted Girl 4
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,529

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC