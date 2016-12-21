Hackers Take Over Twitter Accounts, Attack Power Grid and Set Up Ad-Watching Network
"Hey, it's OurMine, we are just testing your security," read tweets from several prominent brands Wednesday, including Netflix U.S., Marvel Entertainment and the National Football League. The hacker group OurMine took over Netflix's U.S. account Dec. 21, according to Reuters .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|40 min
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Spying on you without webcam/camera or microphone?
|17 hr
|joec888
|1
|Give advise please
|Dec 22
|Garry
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Dec 21
|Thomad
|695
|Blac Chyna's Instagram hacker leaks 'private me...
|Dec 18
|AmyB
|1
|US more vulnerable to hacking than Russia, Obam...
|Dec 17
|com
|1
|'Not Much Happens In Russia Without Vladmir Put...
|Dec 17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC