Google is beefing up security by offering tools to check cryptography libraries
Google security engineers Daniel Bleichenbacher and Thai Duong announced the launch of Project Wycheproof on Monday, a set of security tests that look for known weaknesses and check for expected behaviors in cryptographic software. It's named after the smallest mountain in the world, Mount Wycheproof, because "the smaller the mountain the easier it is to climb it."
