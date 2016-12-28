Girl uses sleeping mom's thumbprint t...

Girl uses sleeping mom's thumbprint to buy $250 in Pokemon toys

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

A 6-year-old girl found a novel way to unlock her sleeping mother's phone. The most famous, and unlikeliest, hacker in the news this week is little Ashlynd Howell of Little Rock, Ark.

