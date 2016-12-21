Feds say 3 hacked law firms' networks...

Feds say 3 hacked law firms' networks, made insider trades

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Federal prosecutors in New York say three Chinese nationals profited from insider information about mergers and acquisitions by hacking into the networks of law firms working on the deals. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara says the three men made over $4 million in profits by buying stock in companies that were about to be acquired and then selling the shares after the acquisitions were announced.

