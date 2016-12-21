FDA guidelines for medical device cybersecurity call for all-out fight vs. hacking
If you want to prevent computer hackers from attacking medical devices, it's not enough to just design the best device you can before shipping it out the door. Preventing cyberattacks in today's fast-changing wired world also requires med-tech companies and hospitals to continually look for problems in existing devices, and to communicate early and clearly when potential risks emerge, federal regulators say.
