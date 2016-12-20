Employee charged with stabbing his boss

Timothy Ray Lewis, 54, had been staying with his employer for about 18 months in the man's heated, detached garage in the 2800 block of 37th Place in Highland. The victim, who ran a carpet-cleaning business from the garage, said he suspected Lewis of stealing food, liquor and other items from the garage, and that Lewis hacked into his computer he keeps in the garage and infected it with a virus from downloading porn, the probable cause affidavit states.

